Gucci Mane agreed to work with Jake Paul, but it cost big money

Gucci Mane has been branching out from his hip-hop career and collaborating with well-known stars outside his genre, such as Justin Bieber. This time, he collaborated with YouTuber Jake Paul on a remix of the Team 10 video, “It’s Every Day Bro.”

Jake has been working on pushing out of his red square into the hip-hop scene, with rumors swirling that Atlantic Records may want to sign him.

Mane wasn’t going to give up his name for free though. The remix cost Jake some cold hard cash. KEEM reported via Twitter that a trusted source told him, “Jake Paul had to pay Gucci Mane $250,000 just to do a feature with him. Otherwise he wouldn’t do it.”

I got permission to share this anonymously, from Trusted Source! pic.twitter.com/LtfeC8rp6A — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 24, 2017

Mane hasn’t pushed the video which, to date, has over 14 million views. Instead, he is taking a cue from the YouTuber dropping holiday merch. According to Fader, the holiday capsule includes an ugly sweater, pink socks and more.

Happy Thanksgiving Get ready sweater dropping Cyber Monday 11am guccimaneonline.com A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Check out the Gucci Mane/Jake Paul remix of “It’s Every Day Bro” and tell us if you think the collab was worth $250,000.