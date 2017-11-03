Harvey Weinstein to be burned in effigy for Guy Fawkes Day in the United Kingdom

Every year the Edenbridge Bonfire Society picks a Hollywood celeb to burn for Guy Fawkes Day. This year they will set alight a 36-foot effigy of Harvey Weinstein.

Britians celebrate every year the failed attempt by Guy Fawkes to blow up Parliament in 1605 with bonfires and fireworks.

The effigy was revealed Wednesday and has Weinstein holding a trophy, dressed in a bathrobe with an open clapboard and well-placed star over his genitalia. The clapboard says “final cut” on it.

An 11m effigy of Harvey Weinstein was unveiled today, and will go up in flames on 4th Nov at the Edenbridge annual bonfire celebrations 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JKLJbspCjR — Edenbridge Bonfire🔥 (@edenbonfire) 1 November 2017

In it’s 20 years, the society has used Britian’s dark humor of the burning to make fun of celebrities from Donald Trump to Russell Brand.

Trump was on the short list again this year, along with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and England’s Theresa May, but they decided to move outside politics for other headline-makers this year, according to The Telegraph.

While the effigy burning is in fun, the Society told the Associated Press, “While the burning of the Guys is aimed as a lighthearted way to mark the traditional bonfire celebrations in the UK, there is of course nothing funny about (the allegations).”