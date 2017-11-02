Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa wins more than the World Series

As if helping the Houston Astros win the World Series for the first time wasn’t enough for Carlos Correa, he chose the baseball celebration of a lifetime to create another magical moment. He proposed to his girlfriend on live TV.

She said yes!

The shortstop stopped to speak with Fox Sports during the post-game excitement, saying, “Right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life.”

1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes! Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017

The 23-year-old proceeded to get down on one knee and take out a box.

“Daniella Rodriguez,” he said, “You make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?”

World Series Bound 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

What would have happened if the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the title? Correa claims he didn’t have a plan B. He said that the team knew what he planned, “You know, so they’d hit HRs.”

Rodriguez, who is former Miss Texas, shared on Instagram:

We both came out of game 7 with a ring😭 God blessed me with such an incredible man! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate/best friend!!! 💍 #2Rings1Night

And that ring is something else.