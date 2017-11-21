HULU – December 2017’s new and outgoing shows

HULU for the holidays!

HULU has announced the list of what’s coming out this December as well as what’s leaving. Check out the list of what they’re offering, including season 2 of original series Shut Eye.

And don’t forget, Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to fit in anything that’s leaving the streaming service, so scroll down to see those titles as well!

Here’s what’s coming and going on HULU for December:

Available December 1

East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu Original)

The History of Comedy: Complete Season 1 (CNN)

Inside Number 9: Complete Season 2 (BBCWW)

Tree Fu Tom: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (Sprout)

Trust Me: Complete Season 1 (StudioCanal)

The Wine Show: Complete Season 2 (Sky)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Bloodsport (1988)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Cheri (2009)

Chicago (2002)

Child’s Play (1988)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers’ Christmas) (2010)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Driftwood (2006)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex… (1972)

Evita (1996)

Extortion (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The Final Cut (2004)

First Kid (1996)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Hitch (2005)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall (2013)

In & Out (1997)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Jack (1996)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

L7 Pretend We’re Dead (2016)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

A Midsummer Night Sex Comedy (1982)

The Missing (2003)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

One from the Heart (1982)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

P2 (2007)

Penelope (2008)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Political Animals (2012)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Primal Fear (1996)

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)

Red Corner (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

S.F.W. (1995)

Sarafina! (1992)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Serpico (1973)

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (2014)

Silence (2016)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Space Jam (1996)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Stigmata (1999)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (1990)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Water Horse (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You (1999)

Without (2011)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (2012)

Available December 2

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Available December 3

Cop Land (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Available December 4

Frontera (2014)

Superbad (2007)

Available December 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Iron Protector (2016)

Available December 6

Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Killers (2015)

Available December 8

Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Legion: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Legion of Brothers (2017)

Available December 9

Dave Made a Maze (2017)

Available December 11

Steven Universe: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Available December 12

Younger: Complete Season 4 (TV Land)

Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform)

Foreman (2017)

Available December 13

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)

Available December 14

Bunheads: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

Available December 15

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

The Crow (1994)

Everest (1998)

Kate and Leopold (2001)

The Limehouse Golem (2017)

Score (2016)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Available December 16

The Next Step: Complete Season 5B (BBC)

Available December 18

Graves: Complete Season 1 (Epix)

Made In Chelsea: Complete Seasons 1-13 (E4)

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season S1A (Cartoon Network)

Ragnarok (2013)

Available December 19

Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform)

Available December 20

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web (2017)

Available December 21

Lemon (2017)

Available December 22

Goat (2016)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Available December 23

Clarence: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Banksy Does New York (2014)

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

Available December 24

The Detour: Complete Season 2 (TBS)

Available December 25

United Shades of America: Complete Season 2 (CNN)

The Hollow One (2015)

Available December 28

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Literally Right before Aaron (2017)

Available December 29

Gilbert (2017)

Rings (2017)

Available December 30

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros (2017)

Available December 31

Always Watching (2015)

Anarchy Parlor (2015)

Osiris Child: SFv1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2016)

Solace (2016)

Here’s what is leaving Hulu in December:

December 31

A View to Kill (1985)

Across the Great Divide (1976)

Alice (1990)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Clueless (1995)

Congo (1995)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Delta Farce (2007)

Die Another Day (2002)

Election (1999)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fierce People (2007)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (1985)

Ghoulies (1984)

Ghoulies II (1987)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Little Man (2006)

Love Finds You in Valentine (2016)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Mousehunt (1997)

Out of Time (2003)

P2 (2007)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Proof (2005)

The Quiet American (2002)

Rent (2005)

Road House (1989)

Shopgirl (2005)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Swingers (1996)

This Binary Universe (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Total Recall (1990)

Under Siege (1992)

Undisputed (2002)

Volver (2006)

Yellowbird (2014)