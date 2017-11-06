Iphone X introduces users to lip-syncing emojis called Animojis

“They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

The new face scan on the iPhone X can be used for more than just unlocking your phone. No, now it can be used for Animojis — a new device that allows your favorite emojis to come to life.

Using the facial recognition technology, which Inverse is reporting scans and analyzes 50 separate muscles on your face, Apple has created a way for emojis to mimic the expressions that the user is making. It’s only a little creepy if you actually stop and think about it.

With the new invention comes a brand new trend that comes straight from iPhone X users — Animoji Karaoke. Brace yourself, you’re going to have a strong reaction to these videos, one way or another:

I started out relatively simple with Duncan Birnie posting “I made a thing.”

It only escalated from there. Now, the goal is to pick a new song and to use the Animojis in the most creative way possible.

There’s already a Twitter Page called Animoji Karaoke too, posting and retweeting some of user’s best.

HEY NOW YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wZjk4HYty6 — Animoji Karoake (@AnimojiVids) November 6, 2017

DON'T YOU LOVE ME BABY pic.twitter.com/K5mkcX94nj — Animoji Karoake (@AnimojiVids) November 5, 2017

Another one bites the dust! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/FWaej0HU7P — Animoji Karoake (@AnimojiVids) November 5, 2017

And on and on they go. With the option to create Animojies with a rooster, robot, alien, unicorn, puppy, pig, cat, fox, panda and more, the fun never has to end.

Do Animojis serve any point whatsoever? Of course not. Is the world going to get tired of them in, like, two weeks? Without a doubt. Yet, we can’t help but laugh watching these Animoji lip-sync videos and we’re dying to see what creative use iPhone X owners come up with for them next. For now, we’ll just leave you with this: