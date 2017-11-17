Jaelin and Brianna White of Chicago Story Launch Clothing Line

Jaelin and Brianna White, —justifiably famous as the cutest, dumbest, and most entitled white kids ever to intend (but fail) to move to Chicago– have launched an apparel line called 4AMOR.

Well, its kind of an apparel line. its more like a tagline that you can get printed on the usual merch clothing. The line includes hoodies, t-shirts, and tote bags.

The tagline?: “We plan God laughs.”

Because: Painfully Clueless.

Still.

Prices range between $10 and $40.

And chances are they will probably do decent sales, considering the 587,000 people who subscribe to Brianna’s channel to watch her various ruminations on makeup and trips through the Chik Fil A drive thru windows with Jaelin.

“I’ve always been really shy, so it’s been hard for me to make friends,” Brianna White said. “I look at my fans as my best friends! They are always there to give me advice, and pick me up when I am down. I am inspired by every single one of them, and hope to meet them all in my lifetime!”

If you havent seen ‘Chicago Story,’ its 16 minutes of omfg in which Brianna and Jaelin describe the story of their attempted move from Arizona to you know….Chicago.

On their first day in their new digs, they deign to give the much vaunted ‘public transit’ system a fair trial.

In addition to many ‘normal looking people’ they had an encounter with a possibly homeless man. The encounter extends to a memorable incident outside a Subway restaurant, after which they fled the City.

Because: OMG! Watch the video to let it all sink horrifyingly in.

The video got some small notice from Chicagoans, (in the way that many people from Pompeii noticed the eruption of Mount Vesuvius) but Brianna and Jaelin faced their critics and have soldiered on.

Now, with the launch of the ‘brand’, Brianna is hoping to spread a positive message.

“Our biggest hope is that this brand will inspire people to spread love and positivity in the world in a time where that’s hard to come by…The name 4AMOR translates to “for love”, and that is 100% what we stand for.”

Thanks, Brianna, for explaining the mysterious ‘4AMOR’.

We needed that in ways that you cant possibly understand.

That said, these are probably the cutest looking white kids in America. So there’s that.