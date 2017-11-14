Jake Paul claims he kicked Alissa Violet out because she had sex with his brother Logan Paul

Jake Paul is finally opening up as to why he kicked out girlfriend Alissa Violet earlier this year and the story has his brother Logan Paul all over it.

Logan was rumored to have kissed Alissa before she paired up with Jake, so the waters were already muddy.

Jake is now saying that he kicked Alissa out because she had sex with his older brother.

In a tweet captured by Clevver which has since been deleted, Jake says, “Yeah…and this time I’m not being silent…Alissa f*cked my brother…that’s why I kicked her out…oopsie I just told them the truth…I’m done being the ‘bad guy.’ Martinez & Alissa backstabbed me…”

Alyssa’s cryptic reply tweet neither confirmed or denied the allegations.

Wait what hahahaha — Alissa Violet (@AlissaViolet) November 13, 2017

Either way, the brothers have made up and moved on. Bros before hoes every time.

