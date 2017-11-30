Jay-Z talks about infidelity and making music with Beyonce

Jay-Z opens up about Becky with the good hair

Jay-Z is telling his side of the story – in words, not song – one that acknowledges the aftermath of cheating on wife Beyonce.

The rapper, who received eight Grammy nominations for his album 4:44, is talking about what he went through to re-earn his wife’s trust.

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself,” he said during the interview with T-Magazine.

Beyonce’s album, Lemonade, which came out in 2016, contained the song “Sorry,” and had lyrics we cannot forget.

Today I regret the night I put that ring on/He always got them f–king excuses

He only want me when I’m not there/He better call Becky with the good hair

What got them through? Their music. Lemonade came out first, he said, because she was further along in her work, instead of a joint album which is what they had planned.

The Grammy winner said, “We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.”

His song 4:44, the title track to his album, offers an apology to his wife and to his daughter.

I apologize to all the woman whom I/Toyed with your emotions because I was emotionless

I apologize ’cause at your best you are love/And because I fall short of what I say I’m all about

4:44 talks about many emotions, not just the hardships his marriage and family endured through his infidelity. Jay-Z talks about his mother being gay, his relationship with Kanye West and in his song O.J. Simpson, how he feels inside his own skin.

The full interview, conducted by New York Times’ Executive Editor Dean Baquet, is here.