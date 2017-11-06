Jeannie Mai, host of ‘The Real’ gives style advice and hope for those living with MS

Jeannie Mai, style expert and Co-Host of The Real, knows how to make people look and feel their best through fashion and makeup. She took her skills found a personal and higher purpose to when her beloved aunt Linh was diagnosed with relapsing multiple sclerosis 11 years ago.

Mai grew up in San Jose, California with a whole houseful of extended family. Always interested in fashion and beauty she began as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics. As her skills flourished, she started developing an impressive roster of celebrity clients including Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rosario Dawson.

She began landing spots with local Californian broadcasts as a style, beauty and fashion expert. She has a popular YouTube channel. She is known for her unique view on the psychology of style that she calls “Wearapy.”

She landed a spot in How Do I Look? and USA’s Character Fantasy. She also appeared on NBC’s Today Show on the “Fashion Tips Today” segment, as well as Extra TV, Entertainment Tonight, Insider and E! Entertainment as well as NBC’s co-owned pageant Miss Universe.

In July 2013, she became a host on Fox’s The Real along with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon.

Philanthropy is incredibly important to her with human trafficking and women’s empowerment being high up on the list. However, her personal connection with her aunt made MS be another subject that she is passionate about. So, she is happy to be part of the #ReimagineMyself campaign by Biogen.

Jeannie Mai, who was joined by Megan White, a woman who is living with MS, spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about her passion for fashion and beauty, what she likes best about being on The Real, her personal story of her aunt, what is MS, what makes the Biogen’s #ReimagineMyself campaign is so important, how she is keeping a positive outlook despite her recent divorce announcement, what people can do to make life easier for those suffering from MS, what are some style tips that can help people with MS, what she likes to do for fun and more.

Listen to the full interview here:

Learn more about the #ReimagineMyself campaign here.