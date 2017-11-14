Jordin Sparks is married and pregnant!

Secrets galore from Jordan Sparks!

Jordin Sparks just announced that not only was she secretly married to Dana Isaiah last July, but her excitement is even greater as she is expecting a baby next spring.

American Idol alum Sparks told PEOPLE all about her joy. She expressed her happiness and wanted the whole world to know that she had married a wonderful man.

The pair were introduced by their families who took an instant liking to each other. They share the same Christian values and after bonding for about a month, Isaiah, who is working to become a model, flew out to Los Angeles where they met for the first time.

Their parents may not have actively been playing matchmaker, but they succeeded anyway. The pair’s chemistry was instant and palpable.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’” says Sparks, who discussed early on with Isaiah about not moving in together until they were husband and wife. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

The couple took their courtship up a notch, secretly eloping on July 16.

“You know you’re still individuals, but at the same time everything is about ‘we’ and ‘us’ as opposed to ‘you’ and ‘I.’” said Sparks.

About a month after they said their “I dos,” Sparks learned that she was pregnant.

Love this time of year. #becausefallfashion Thigh high suede boots: @stuartweitzman Poncho: #williamB A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:21am PST

We wish Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah best wishes on their new journey together.