Jude Law brought into MCU as the male lead in ‘Captain Marvel’

Jude Law is the latest actor to be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he’s circling in to play the male lead role in the upcoming Captain Marvel.

Variety broke that news that Law is in final negotiations to star alongside Brie Larson. Law will be playing Doctor Walter Lawson — aka Mar-Vell. In the comics, Lawson is a scientist with ties to the ancient alien race known as the Kree. He eventually becomes some kind of mentor to Carol Danvers (Larson), teaching her how to control her new powers.

The film is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who have teamed up together in the past to make Half Nelson, It’s Kind of a Funny Story and Mississippi Grind. The project is being produced by Kevin Feige (obviously) and written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider).

The only other casting we know for sure regarding Captain Marvel is that Ben Mendelsohn is playing the villain and Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Furry, taking on a more substation role similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Captain Marvel will be set in 1990, well before the Avengers first assembled. Carol Danvers is a well trained Air Force pilot who gains her superpowers when her DNA is accidentally fused with a Kree warrior.

A brilliant CAPTAIN MARVEL fan-made movie poster featuring @brielarson in all her hero glory! (Created by: Luke Mawdsley) pic.twitter.com/pgQWvyKAp4 — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) August 4, 2017

Jude Law can also be seen in HBO’s The Young Pope. He’s set to appear in an upcoming Woody Allen film entitled A Rainy Day in New York, as well as portraying a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019 — which is after the first Avengers: Infinity war movie. Let us know, in the comments below, if you’re excited about this casting announcement as well as who else you think should be brought on to the MCU.

