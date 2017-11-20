‘Justice League’ wins weekend box office with underwhelming opening

Justice League had no problem winning the weekend box office but had the worst opening of any film in the DCEU. The superhero team failed to break $100 million during its opening weekend. The film brought in $96 million. This is a bit disappointing considering the hype for this film. I still think the film will have a successful box office run.

Wonder opened in second place with an impressive $27 million. The adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s New York Times #1 bestseller surprised people with the solid opening considering it went up against Justice League.

Thor: Ragnarok dropped two spots to third place with $21.8 million and is approaching $250 million domestically. The film is also approaching $740 million worldwide and is another success for the MCU.

Daddy’s Home 2 dropped to fourth place with $14.8 million and has now grossed $50 million domestically. The film dropped 50% during its second weekend. Murder on the Orient Express rounds out the top five with $13.8 million and also crossed $50 million domestically.

The Star opened in sixth place with $10 million. A Bad Moms Christmas also passed $50 million domestically. Lady Bird ($2.5 million) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ($1.1 million) both jumped into the top ten.

I expect Justice League to repeat as box office champion as it faces competition from the animated Disney film Coco and Denzel Washington’s Roman J. Israel, Esq. expands to wide release.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Warner Bros.: $96.6 million (+93.6%)

Lionsgate: $28.7 million (+22.7%)

Disney: $21.8 million (-34.8%)

Paramount Pictures: $14.8 million (-15.2%)

20th Century Fox: $14.1 million (-14.8%)

Sony Pictures: $10.1 million (n/a)

STX Entertainment: $7.1 million (-5.2%)

A24: $3 million (+0.7%)

Fox Searchlight: $1.1 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Coco, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Roman J. Israel, Esq. (expands wide).