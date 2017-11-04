Kelsea Ballerini releases sophomore album, ‘Unapologetically’

Kelsea Ballerini released her sophomore album, Unapologetically this Friday.

Twelve tracks in length, including the hit single, “Legends,” Unapologetically chronicles Ballerini’s life from her meteoric rise to fame in 2015 to her current engagement to fellow country singer-songwriter, Morgan Evans.

Ballerini’s growth over the last two years is evident on Unapologetically. Her lyrics are that much sharper, her voice is that much stronger, and her emotions are that much more palpable. She’s nostalgic (“High School,” “Legends”), sassy (“Miss Me More,” “I Hate Love Songs”), pensive (“In Between”), and confident (“Unapologetically”).

If all we have is our story, I wanted to tell mine #UNAPOLOGETICALLY. Available everywhere NOW 💋 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

With her unflinching honesty and versatility, Ballerini has claimed the top spot in country music; she’ll be making albums for years to come.

Ballerini is set to kick off the Unapologetically tour on Feb. 8 in Alabama.