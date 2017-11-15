Kim Kardashian accidentally reveals baby gender on ‘Ellen’

Kim and Kanye are still struggling with a name

Kim Kardashian sat down to chat with Ellen Degeneres and got so comfortable she accidentally revealed her third child’s gender.

Kim and Kanye West’s third child is coming via surrogate after Kim had major complications during her pregnancies. To make the time special for her kids, since she doesn’t have a baby bump to share she’s getting creative.

Kim shared with Ellen that she thought about having a person dress up as a stork to bring the baby home, to which Ellen told her that “would mess [Saint] up really bad.”

She then shared how they held a baby shower for North to get in the baby spirit. North had a better time opening gifts the next day and Kim shared that the 4-year-old suggested to her:

‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of the toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all OK for baby sister.’”

Kim keeps talking to Ellen as if she didn’t make a huge reveal, until Ellen tells her, “You just told us it’s a girl.”

North is really excited about getting a sister, who still doesn’t have a name.

Ellen, of course, had a solution to that. Her name generator came up with Lip Kit West, West West, Star West – the last of which was a suggestion of big sis North.

If baby sister ends up being Tres or Elle we know who Kim should thank!