LeBron James producing YouTube Red basketball docuseries ‘Best Shot’

YouTube Red has ordered a new documentary series entitled Best Shot, which features Jay Williams and is being produced by LeBron James.

The series — which will contain eight episodes — follows a group of high-school basketball players who are being mentored by former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams.

Williams’ athletic career came to an abrupt end in 2003 when he was in a motorcycle accident. He’s since still has had a major role to play in the sports community, and is now looking for a way to share some of what he’s learned with the next generation.

“The commitment and values I’ve learned throughout my journey will hopefully make me a valuable board member for the most important game of all: the game of life,” Williams told Variety.

LeBron James and his production company SpringHill Entertainment, along with Boardwalk Pictures and Blue Ribbon Content, are all helping to make that a reality.

“We’re passionate about this story because it’s about real high school students encountering real-life challenges,” Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill, said via Variety. “All they need is that little push in the right direction, and with a relatable mentor like Jay Williams guiding them, they’ve got a very real opportunity to change their lives forever.”

The series is being directed by Michael John Warren, who’s mostly known for his work in TV Movie documentaries. “It’s a multilayered series that is as much about the universal human condition as it is basketball,” Warren said via TubeFilter.

The series will debut on YouTube Red in 2018. Subscription to the streaming service costs on $9.99 a month and offers several other shows and benefits as well. Watch the trailer for Best Shot here and let us know if you’re going to be checking out the series in the comments below.

