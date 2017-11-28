Logan Paul called out for stealing and perverting Flobots lyrics in new song ‘No Handlebars’

Logan Paul has been accused of lifting lyrics from the band Flobots in his new song “No Handlebars.”

The Denver based group claims Logan appropriated lyrics and the hook from their “Handlebars,” which goes: “I can ride a bike with no handlebars.”

The Flobots song, which hit in 2008, got to number 4 on the UK Singles Chart, 37 on the US Billboard Hot 100, 30 on US Pop Songs (Billboard) and number 3 on the US Alternative Songs Chart(Billboard), is not widely known, particularly by Logan’s fan-base.

The fact Logan used the hook is not in question from fans of either party.

Flobots have taken the charges a step further, calling Logan’s lyrics “rampant misogyny and tone def douchebaggery.”

Reminder to fans- when paying homage to our music please try not to indulge in rampant misogyny and tone def douchebaggery#nohandlebars #loganpaul — Flobots (@flobots) November 24, 2017

In Logan’s version of the song lyrics go:

I’ve been cycling on your chick/She be grippin’ on my… grips

When she come it wet, Jacuzzi/When we done she can’t stand/Tell her “pop that kickstand

Bring a friend go tandem/No helmet, no con/Damn… that’s not safe

Logan reached out via Twitter to Flobots for them to DM him. It is unclear if they have done so yet.