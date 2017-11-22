Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: New balloons, the performers and where to stream

Macy’s 91st annual Thanksgiving Day Parade happens tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. on NBC., with a Spanish simulcast on Telemundo. Watch online at NBC.com/live (through your service provider) or on YouTube via Verizon 360.

This year there are new balloons, amazing floats and phenomenal performances waiting to be seen.

Performers slated for tomorrow include 98 Degrees, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day and Common, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Patti LaBelle, Dustin Lynch, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, JoJo Siwa and more.

Floats to watch for during the parade include Gibson Guitars with their signature Les Paul, Green Giant vegetables have ana actual giant overlooking serene farmland and South Dakota is bringing Mount Rushmore to Manhattan with their float.

Also not to be missed are the bands from high schools and colleges around the country and performances from Big Apple Circus, Spirit of America Cheer and Spirit of America Dance Stars.

RELATED: Top 10 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

While everyone loves seeing the Pillsbury Dough Boy, this year a new, fluffy, white balloon worth melting for, the lovable snowman from Frozen, Olaf joins the crew. In addition to Olaf, three other new balloons were added for this year including Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, PAW Patrol and Jett from Super Wings.

They join other old favorites, Angry Birds Red, Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, Hello Kitty, Ronald McDonald, Trolls, Sponge Bob Squarepants, the Elf on the Shelf, Diary of a Wimpy Kid’s Greg Heffley, Charlie Brown.

Which performer are you most looking forward to? What’s your favorite balloon? Tell us below!

Want more stories like this straight to your inbox? Sign up here for our daily newsletter.