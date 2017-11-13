Marcus Samuelsson serves up healthy ways to make classic recipes

Watching chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson cook pesto in a picture-perfect kitchen filled my mind with images of a family on the cusp of eating a delicious dinner. He was on set promoting Spectrum Organics products in New York.

The head chef of Harlem, New York’s Red Rooster offered new ways to use organic olive oil and coconut oil to unleash new flavors within traditional recipes. One of Samuelsson’s greatest strengths is using basic ingredients to make into an unexpected meal.

The Swedish-raised chef and author has appeared on television shows such as Top Chef, Chopped and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. He also served as guest chef for President Barack Obama’s first state dinner where he used vegetables from the White House Garden to create a menu that honored the Indian Prime Minister. He’s also the author of bestselling cookbooks.

While promoting Spectrum Organics products, Samuelsson’s kitchen station was surrounded by green including the parsley, kale pesto and green glass bottles bearing the Spectrum Organics name.

Marcus Samuelsson spoke with Christopher Cole of TheCelebrityCafe.com about taking risks in the kitchen by being adventurous and having fun with family. The chef’s rolled-up sleeves signaled he was ready to get to work and explore the kitchen.