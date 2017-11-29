Markiplier raises over $400,000 for charity in YouTube live stream

YouTuber and video game influencer Mark Fischbach — better known as Markiplier — has just raised over $400,000 for charity during a YouTube live stream.

Over the weekend, Markiplier was hosting a live stream to try and raise money for Save The Children — a nonprofit organization, established in 1919, that promotes children’s rights by providing better education, health care and economic opportunities as well as emergency aid. The alliance currently reaches more than 120 countries around the world.

During the live stream, Markiplier was seen playing games like Jenga and Cards Against Humanity, encouraging people to donate while doing so. He was joined by two of his friends, Ethan and Tyler, who were also passionate about the cause.

“Thank you, everybody that has been with us this entire time,” Markiplier says in the video. “This is the last segment of our 8 segment day of charity live streams. We are currently sitting pretty at $177 thousand raised out of our $200 thousand goal. We’re so close!”

This final live stream was so effective that it ended up doubling how much they had made, raking in a sum that totaled $422,000.

“This is astonishing of what people’s continued generosity does,” the YouTuber says at the end of the video. “I want you guys to remember this moment. To be perfectly honest, I want you guys to remember this moment for years to come because these are the special moments that come along. We’re going to keep doing charity events […] but, just take a moment, and be proud of what you’ve done.”

Markiplier has a long history of raising money for charity, having used his 18 million YouTube subscribers to try and make a difference in the world. Forbes reports that he’s raised over $3 million for charity in total, with TubeFilter saying the money has gone to organizations like Human Rights Campaign and the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance in the past.

Watch the full final live stream here.