Mattel’s hijab-wearing Barbie replica of Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad has arrived

Olympian, Ibtihaj Muhammad has joined another team to make history, this time it’s with Mattel’s Barbie for a doll wearing a hijab.

The fencer, known as the first U.S. athlete to compete in a hijab, met her Barbie replica at the at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit 2017.

“I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m so excited! Perfect hijab moment right here—this is amazing,” she exclaimed.

Mattel shared their excitement as well in a Twitter post that reads, “We are so excited to honor @ IbtihajMuhammad with a one-of-a-kind # Barbie doll! Ibtihaj continues to inspire women and girls everywhere to break boundaries.”

Other athletes with their own Barbie dolls include Gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas, soccer player Abby Wambach and ballerina Misty Copeland, all part of the Shero line of dolls.

Barbie is working hard to be an advocate for all women, recently launched a new line of dolls which have different body types. Historically, Mattel has empowered young girls through their line of professional dolls, proving the Barbie world isn’t all about Ken and a Dream House.

Top Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com