#MeAt14 – The social media response to the Roy Moore accusations

Catherine R L Lawson,‏ @catlawson, #MeAt14

The #MeAt14 hashtag was started by Raleigh, N.C., lawyer Catherine R. L. Lawson last week and has since gone viral.

The hashtag posts which include pictures of the user at the age of 14 is in response to accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore who was with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

The fifth and most brutal charge was brought yesterday by Beverly Young Nelson, who claims Moore tried to force her into oral sex.

Moore denied the claims, although the GOP is pushing for him to step down as a candidate despite the fact a Democrat would win the seat since it is too late for a new candidate to take his place.

Lawson’s post struck the hearts of women everywhere who are taking to social media to post their own pictures and experiences at the tender age of 14. Alyssa Milano is one such poster. She spoke out last week in support of her friends Corey Haim and Corey Feldman who were victims of predators at the same young age.

She is not the only star to participate.

Katie Couric, Sarah Silverman and others raised their voices:

Others shared their personal stories:

