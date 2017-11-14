MeAt14 – The social media response to the Roy Moore accusations

The #MeAt14 hashtag was started by Raleigh, N.C., lawyer Catherine R. L. Lawson last week and has since gone viral.

The hashtag posts which include pictures of the user at the age of 14 is in response to accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore who was with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

The fifth and most brutal charge was brought yesterday by Beverly Young Nelson, who claims Moore tried to force her into oral sex.

Moore denied the claims, although the GOP is pushing for him to step down as a candidate despite the fact a Democrat would win the seat since it is too late for a new candidate to take his place.

Lawson’s post struck the hearts of women everywhere who are taking to social media to post their own pictures and experiences at the tender age of 14. Alyssa Milano is one such poster. She spoke out last week in support of her friends Corey Haim and Corey Feldman who were victims of predators at the same young age.

#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent. Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017

She is not the only star to participate.

Katie Couric, Sarah Silverman and others raised their voices:

I was eating a lot of chocolate chip cookie dough and learning to do the “hustle” and not worrying about a 32 year old man trying to hustle me. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/xp7UPiiZdq — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 12, 2017

#MeAt14 w my boyfriend — JK I’m with my math teacher, Mr James @lizzwinstead pic.twitter.com/e2BaXySl7Y — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 12, 2017

This is me at 14. I was in a production of Guys and Dolls. Here we’re singing “Bushel and a Peck.” I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/JuTQRIsSzd — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) November 12, 2017

Others shared their personal stories:

#MeAt14

I was a freshman in high school.

I was a virgin.

My stepfather got home from work at 3:30 every day.

I got home at 3:45.

We were alone for at least an hour.

Every day.

He would make me sit in his lap.

And kiss him.

And touch him.

And he would touch me.

1/ pic.twitter.com/ku1nU9gCue — Olivia Pope (@OliviaResists) November 12, 2017

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017

This is #MeAt14 , having already been abused by a grown man. I'm lost. Battling anorexia, bulimia, insomnia, low self esteem, I've already begun drinking. This is what the aftermath of sexual abuse looks like. #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/D9loYOAJZp — Laura Parrott Perry (@lparrottperry) November 13, 2017

A picture around the age when as a teen #MeAt14 when I was sexually assaulted, over 40 years ago. Still remember it to this day, though at the time I did not report it, nor tell anyone, since I didn't know it was assault. I do now,

That doesn't mean it didn't happen @MooreSenate pic.twitter.com/EjcxBluzCg — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) November 11, 2017