The Mom Gift Box from Jennie Garth [REVIEW]

The Mom Gift Box helps save the day when searching for the perfect gift for mom. Being a mom, I can tell you that we are very hard to shop for, especially after the Greatest Mom mugs and jewelry that turns skin green stage.

Really though, what do we ask for? Clean your rooms, take the garbage out, take a shower…. Those really aren’t gifts for mom, those are gifts for humanity.

But there is one thing we complain about above all – being interrupted when there is finally a chance to relax.

Mom Jennie Garth knows the pain, which is why she partnered with The Mom Gift Box for a great set of fun items to make the me-time fun and the ‘I need you to sign this now’ time easier. Garth personally chooses every product in her Mom Gift Box collection, focusing on local artisans, small shops and items made in America whenever possible.

In her box, Jennie included a set of pencils that say You Can Do It from Smallglow, a handmade magnetic to-do list from VL Hamlin Design, botanical face steam from Herbal Moon Apothecary, a PopDots go pouch from milkdot, a gluten-free sesame bar from Pure & Simple, a scarf and a sodalite necklace.

The pencils were taken from me almost immediately and the to-do list is buried under artwork on the fridge, but to go pouch has been amazingly useful as I chase kids from one activity to another – they call it my purse in my purse. I have worn the necklace to dress up a t-shirt for school events and snuggled with the scarf on the couch.

While each item may not be suited for me, they are all wonderfully thoughtful and would be appreciated by any mom.

With the holidays coming, don’t wander the mall aimlessly for another scented candle for mom, go straight to MomGiftBox.com for a mom gift box.

Each box costs $49.99 bi-monthly, $45.99 6 months (bi-monthly) or for a one-time gift it’s $54.99.

The Mom Gift Box comes from The Gift Box family of products who supports a range of charities including PetsforPatriots.org, FamilyReach.org, MusicDrivesUs.org .