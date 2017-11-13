Netflix parts ways with Louis C.K. following allegations

Netflix has announced that it will no longer be funding or releasing a second stand-up special with Louis C.K. following the wake of The New York Times article in which he was accused of sexual misconduct from five special women.

Netflix released a tweet on Nov. 10 saying:

Based on Louis CK's behavior, we are not making his second stand up special. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 10, 2017

They also issued a public statement via Deadline, saying: “The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing. Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”

Following this announcement and the allegations, Louis C.K. was also dropped from appearing on an HBO special entitled Night of Too Many Stars. In addition, his latest film, I Love You, Daddy, which is about a young girl falling in love with an older man, is being pulled from release.

FX — the studio that gave life to his comedy series Louie — also cut ties with the comedian. “Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K,” they said in a statement via Gamespot. “We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as an executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him — Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.”

In addition, he’s also no longer attached to star in the lead role of The Secret Life of Pets 2, set for release on June 7 of 2019 and HBO has also removed all of Louis C.K.’s past projects from on-demand.

Netflix has not deleted Louis C.K.’s existing specials as of now, the company has released Live at the Comedy Store in 2015 and another TV Special documentary entitled Louis C.K. 2017. Tech Crunch has reportedly reached out to Netflix to ask whether these specials will be removed, but they have not responded at the time of this article.

Related to the Louis C.K. departure, Netflix has, however, also cut ties with Kevin Spacey in light of the allegations that have come forward against him.