Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) are often misdiagnosed. What you need to know about this rare cancer? [INTERVIEW]

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) is a rare form of cancer that is most commonly found in the lung or gastrointestinal system. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are affected by NETs and nearly 80 percent of people with it were first misdiagnosed before getting proper treatment.

How scary is it to have cancer and not even know it?

One of the worst symptoms is carcinoid syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, this occurs when a rare cancerous tumor called a carcinoid tumor secretes certain chemicals into your bloodstream, causing a variety of signs and symptoms. Carcinoid tumors occur most commonly in the gastrointestinal tract or lungs and most people who have this do not realize that it came about from NETs.

For more than 20 years, Maryann Wahman had been in and out of hospitals trying to discover the cause of her extreme intestinal issues. Her frustration grew as did her pain, but finally, the mystery of her health woes was solved and she became committed to helping others afflicted with this condition.

Our first session was a panel of nurses who also have NETs. So encouraging to hear their stories and to talk with them after. I have a lot in common with one I particular and she gave us some excellent advice and questions to ask. We are already learning! #neuroendocrinecancerawarenessnetwork #cancermoon #netpatientconference A post shared by Anne Glenn (@annegraceglenn) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT

Maryann Wahman and Dr. Hal Gerstein, spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about the signs and symptoms of NETs, what is carcinoid syndrome, why so many people are misdiagnosed, what questions you need to ask your doctor, how Maryann’s life has changed since she received the proper diagnosis, what is the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network (NCAN) and more.

See the interview here:

Learn more about Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) and NCAN here.