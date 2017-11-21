Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) are often misdiagnosed. What you need to know about this rare cancer? [INTERVIEW]

Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) is a rare form of cancer that is most commonly found in the lung or gastrointestinal system.  More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are affected by NETs and nearly 80 percent of people with it were first misdiagnosed before getting proper treatment.

How scary is it to have cancer and not even know it?

One of the worst symptoms is carcinoid syndrome.  According to the Mayo Clinic, this occurs when a rare cancerous tumor called a carcinoid tumor secretes certain chemicals into your bloodstream, causing a variety of signs and symptoms. Carcinoid tumors occur most commonly in the gastrointestinal tract or lungs and most people who have this do not realize that it came about from NETs.

For more than 20 years, Maryann Wahman had been in and out of hospitals trying to discover the cause of her extreme intestinal issues.  Her frustration grew as did her pain, but finally, the mystery of her health woes was solved and she became committed to helping others afflicted with this condition.

Maryann Wahman and Dr. Hal Gerstein, spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about the signs and symptoms of NETs, what is carcinoid syndrome, why so many people are misdiagnosed, what questions you need to ask your doctor, how Maryann’s life has changed since she received the proper diagnosis, what is the Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network (NCAN) and more.

See the interview here:

Learn more about Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) and NCAN here.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.