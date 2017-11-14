New cafe allows customers to actually eat breakfast at Tiffany’s

It took only 50 years for someone to come up with the idea to create an actual Breakfast at Tiffany’s café in New York.

Tiffany & Co. has recently announced a renovation coming to their store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, turning it into their very own Blue Box Café.

This new restaurant is designed to be modeled after the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starring Audrey Hepburn. In the film, Hepburn only eats a croissant and has a cup of coffee outside of the building, but now Tiffany & Co. is actually letting people come eat inside of the building.

The store, located on the fourth floor, is being completely renovated to meet Hepburn fan’s expectations. All of the interior design is filled with ‘Tiffany Blue.’

“The striking interior décor incorporates industrial details that evoke Tiffany’s craftsmanship and heritage,” the company said via Lonely Planet. “Playful and unexpected touches sit harmoniously alongside elegant finishes like herringbone marble and amazonite stone.”

You can now have breakfast at Tiffany at The Blue Box Cafe. Visit our New York flagship store today. #TiffanyEveryDay pic.twitter.com/mWQYAoZtRV — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) November 11, 2017

The menu items will be seasonal and relatively sophisticated. Breakfast starts at $29, according to The New York Times. This offer comes with coffee or tea, a croissant, fruit and the customers choice of a buttermilk waffle, smoked salmon and a bagel, truffle eggs or avocado toast.

There is also a lunch menu, with items like Maine Lobster or olive-oil poached salmon with caviar, which will run you $39.

Finally, there’s also the “Tiffany Tea” menu, which costs $49, and highlights such teas by Bellocq and also an option of finger sandwiches and bakery items.

Our newly renovated fourth floor at our New York flagship is now open. #TiffanyEveryDay pic.twitter.com/HJlta2klo8 — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) November 10, 2017

“Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer of Tiffany & Co, said in a statement via Lonely Planet. “The space is experimental and experiential — a window into the new Tiffany.”

There you have it all of you Breakfast at Tiffany’s fans, the high-class dining experience you’ve been waiting for is finally available.