NYPD has credible information to arrest Harvey Weinstein for rape

New York City investigators say the now have credible evidence which could lead to the arrest of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Critically acclaimed Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta, came forward Thursday claiming Weinstein raped her twice in 2010 and it’s her testimony that could give the NYPD enough for a search warrant.

The first time was when he offered her a ride home, and pushed his way inside. She told Vanity Fair in a phone interview, “I felt afraid. . . . It wasn’t consensual . . . It happened very quickly. . . .”

Weinstein allegedly raped her again a month later after showing up at her apartment drunk, forcing himself on her again after she said no. “He looked at me and said, ‘I’ll put you in a play.’ He left and I never heard from him again. He knew he had done a bad thing.”

“We have an actual case here,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters Friday according to NBC News.

The NYPD was already investigating allegations of sexual assault by Italian model Ambra Battilana from 2015, which the Manhattan district attorney decided not to prosecute.

There are four sexual misconduct or assault investigations happening in the U.S. while London Police are investigating cases there as well. No charges have been filed.