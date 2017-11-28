Pokemon Go gets new timed event from Niantic

Pokemon Go is getting a new, timed event according to a recent update from Niantic.

Trainers can find Ho-Oh Raids in random Gyms in their areas. The raids are available until December 12 to everyone, and no EX Raid passes will be required.

Pokemon Go Hub shared that many Trainers have captured their Ho Oh by using the ProdigiesNation’s hold and release trick as well as using Golden Berries on every throw – both of which increase chances of successful capture.

The Ho Oh may not be the most useful Pokemon in a Trainer’s arsenal though.

“Although Ho-Oh does have a relatively high Max CP value (3889), it’s a lot less useful than a Mewtwo, as it’s move sets and typing creates an unwanted gap between expectation and reality,” the Pokemon Go Hub explains.

“If you already have a strong Entei, the power difference will hardly be notable, but we still recommend farming Ho-Oh for its future rarity and trading value.”

The good news is there are quite a few other events to get bonuses coming soon!