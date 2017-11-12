Pop sensation Sereda releases new chill electro-pop single, “I Got You”

Toronto-native Sereda has studied opera and sung in the gospel choir, joining the Toronto Youth Mendelssohn Choir while still a student. Soon Serada decided to join some friends and eventually relocated to Los Angeles, where she began to work with other musicians, finding modest success writing for other artists while also working part-time and penning her own songs on the side.

Toward 2015, a producer from France requested that the burgeoning artist and songwriter submit one of her songs for a special project he was working on. Her song, “Heartbeat,” was selected. The song reached #1 on the Billboard and Apple iTunes in France, sitting at the top of the charts in France for 4 weeks straight.

Serada’s new release “I Got You” is a follow-up to the chart-topping single. Her latest single is an atmospheric, ethereal track filled with chilling elements of hip-hop and grinding R&B. The great electro-pop cadence reaches into the climax of super smooth appeals and emotive undertones. An exquisite guitar solo sounds off towards the end of the trace, plateauing off of cascading beats.

The waves of electronic beats make this layered approach a rich and vibrant canvas in which Sereda weaves her trance-inducing brand of EDM and rock with pop sensibilities.

Give Sereada’s brand new single, “I Got You” a listen in anticipation of an upcoming album to be released in December this year!