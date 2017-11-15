Pope Francis gives away his new Lamborghini Huracan for charity

Pope Francis has decided to sell the Lamborghini Huracan that was recently gifted to him, pledging the proceeds to charity.

The luxury sports car was handed to him by the Lamborghini company, according to Newsweek. It was painted in the Vatican’s signature colors of white and gold.

Francis, however, quickly opted to sell the car and continue driving around his black Fiat 500 ‘Popemobile’ instead. Before selling it, he blessed the car outside of Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse in which he lives, and signed the car’s hood.

Pope Francis blessing a new Lamborghini he received today, which is going to be auctioned off for charity. Note the papal colors! Photo from L'Osservatore Romano pic.twitter.com/3R2et6BmiT — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) November 15, 2017

The revenue from the sale will be “delivered directly to the Holy Father,” according to Catholic news site Crux. Francis will then divide the money between the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), the Nineveh Plains Reconstruction Project, the Pope John XXIII Community Association and two other Italian charities involved in Africa.

ACN aims to “guarantee the return of Christians to the Nineveh Plains in Iraq through the rebuilding of their homes, the public structures and their site of prayers,” according to their statement. “After three years living as internally displaced refugees in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, Christians will finally be able to return to their roots and recover their dignity.”

This type of Huracan is typically valued around €200,000 ($236,000) when sold in Europe, according to Newsweek. However, considering the pope’s blessing and signature, it’s expected to sell for far more.

The car will be sold through Sotheby’s — one of the world’s largest sellers of art, jewelry, real estate and other collectibles.

In 2013, a similar event occurred with a Harley Davidson Dyna Glide motorcycle. The bike, which was gifted to the Pope, sold for $327,000 at an auction in Paris, despite its typical value being $13,000 according to The New York Times. A Harley Davidson jacket signed by Francis was also sold for $77,485.

“May your intentions remain strong not to give in to discouragement facing the difficulties that remain, notwithstanding what’s been done in the work of reconstruction in the Nineveh Plains,” Pope Francis said when meeting with Catholic Leaders last October.