Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engaged!

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Prince Henry of Whales and Rachel Meghan Markle announced their engagement over the weekend to the world; the actual event had taken place earlier in November.

The pair has been dating since last summer, becoming official at an event last September. The seriousness of the relationship was shown when Harry told paparazzi to back off last November. Kensington Palace issued a statement on his behalf at the time, saying, “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game – it is her life and his.”

Since Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne, sixth after his new niece or nephew is born, he did have to formally ask his grandmother, the Queen, for her blessing.

The couple received the blessings of both their families.

Harry’s father, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and Camila, The Duchess of Cornwall, said: “We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

William and Kate joined the congratulatory announcements saying, “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Kensington Palace also released a statement on behalf of Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who wished the couple, “A lifetime of happiness.”

The ring was designed by Harry and created by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen. It consists of two of his mother, Princess Diana’s diamonds with a larger center stone he brought back from Botswana, a place the affianced couple has spent a lot of time in the past year.

This will be Harry’s first marriage, while it is Meghan’s second. She will be the third divorcee to join the Royal Family. He is the second royal to marry an American, the first being his grandfather, King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry twice-divorced socialite Wallis Simpson, giving the crown to his younger brother, George VI.

In addition, Meghan Markle, will the first mixed-race member of the British Royal Family, making her and Prince Harry the first interracial royal couple.

The wedding will take place spring 2018, with no further information available at this time.