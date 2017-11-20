‘Roseanne’ revival brings back returning characters and gets order for additional episode

There’s a Roseanne revival series on the way, being brought to us by ABC. While this might not seem like a terribly exciting — or even a good — idea, ABC seems to have full confidence in it as they’ve ordered an additional episode for the show.

TV Line broke the news, confirming that there are now nine episodes for the upcoming show instead of eight.

Roseanne originally ran from 1988-1997. The sitcom followed the life and everyday struggles of Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) Conner and their three children. The show is remembered for its authentic portrayal of an average working-class family, despite living in the fictional town of Landford, Illinois.

The revival, as far as we know, will more or less be the same and will attempt to recapture that feeling of ‘90s nostalgia. Much of the original cast will be returning; including Barr as Roseanne, Goodman as Dan, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner and Alicia Goranson as Becky Conner.

Cinema Blend is also reporting that James Pickens Jr. has just been brought aboard to reprise his role as Chuck. Chuck was Dan’s good pal in the show, frequently showing up at poker games and parties. He made it into a total of 19 episodes in the original run, leaving a memorable enough impression to be brought onboard for the new incarnation.

The noticeable absence from the cast is The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, who played David Healy for seven of the nine seasons. Screen Rant is reporting that ABC has not been able to yet lock down Galecki in negations, meaning it’s possible his character might be written out of the show.

The Roseanne revival is still in the production phase, with no release date for the season yet set. However, according to Cinema Blend, it will likely make it’s way to TV for the upcoming spring premieres.