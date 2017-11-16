Selena Gomez plants kiss on Justin Bieber at hockey game

What’s old is new again.

Selena Gomez had no hesitation showing that she has turned her relationship with Justin Beiber on again, kissing him at a hockey game in Los Angeles Wednesday.

While most assumed that Selena and Justin were dating this lip-lock may confirm weeks of suspicion after she broke things off with The Weeknd.

According to Daily Mail, Selena has been a constant figure at the skating rink watching Justin play.

While the pair has not made things Instagram official, there have been a lot of photo ops of them, from bike rides to church gatherings.

A friend of Justin’s told People, “They are still catching up and just enjoying hanging out. They have learned from past mistakes and are not putting any pressure on each other. Things are much different and more mature.”

It seems true love does conquer all.