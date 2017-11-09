Is Selena Gomez giving love another go with Justin Bieber?

You never forget your first love. Just ask superstar Selena Gomez who appears to be giving it another go with ex Justin Bieber as they have been seen often together in the past week.

While they have not yet labeled the relationship status, sources report that there are on their way to being an item yet again.

The timing of this seems rather quick as it was just reported that Gomez split with boyfriend The Weeknd a week ago.

MORE PICTURES OF JUSTIN AND SELENA AFTER THE HOCKEY MATCH I AM DYING 😍😭❤️🙌🏻 my babies look at the last picture and sel’s smile omggggg pic.twitter.com/HC9geqdASQ — justin and selena. ♡ (@legitjelena) November 3, 2017

As reported to PEOPLE she just can’t shake the good memories of her time with Bieber and she is optimistic about giving it another go.

“Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart,” says the insider. “She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.”

They started dating in 2010 at the beginning of their careers and were more or less on and off for the last seven years.

A source from the Bieber camp also told PEOPLE that he has been fighting to get her back for a long time and her feeling that he could be the one may be reciprocal.

“They’re having a great time together. Neither are seeing anyone else and they seem happy to leave it at this for now,” says a Bieber source. “Spending time together makes them both very happy. For Justin, no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thoughts she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realize Selena deserves the best.”

Perhaps her recent health issues led her to reevaluate her priorities? She was diagnosed with lupus a couple of years ago, and this summer, she received a kidney transplant from her best friend, Francia Raisa.

What’s next for this couple in transition? Will she take him to the Billboard Awards later this month where TheCelebrityCafe reported that she is to receive the Woman of the Year Award on Nov. 30?