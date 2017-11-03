Several more come forward with allegations against Kevin Spacey, including ‘House of Cards’ employees

Several men have come forward with new allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey, including a large amount of people working on the set of House of Cards.

CNN reported that eight House of Cards employees have had to deal with sexual harassment from Spacey, creating a “toxic” workplace due to his “predatory behavior.” All eight of them wished to stay anonymous.

“I was in a state of shock,” a production assistant told CNN. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.” He went on: “I told him, ‘I don’t think I’m ok with this, I don’t think I’m comfortable with this.’”

“He would put his hands on me in weird ways,” another crew member who had worked on the show for all six seasons told CNN. “He would come in and massage my shoulders from behind or put his hands around me or touch my stomach sometimes in weird ways that in normal everyday conversation would not be appropriate.”

House of Cards producer MRC told Entertainment Weekly that they “are deeply troubled to learn about these allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey’s interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards. As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe work environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority.” The company also said that it “will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention, and will continue to monitor our own production and practices to ensure that our cast and crew feel safe and supported.”

These new allegations comes after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp came forward with a report that Spacey sexually harassed him thirty years ago. Netflix had since sent a representative to the House of Cards set. Production on season six of the show has since been suspended.

Vulture is also reporting that other men not attached to House of Cards have also come forward with allegations against Kevin Spacey. An anonymous man said that Spacey tried to rape him when he was 14 years old. In addition, director Tony Montana also told Radar Online that Spacey had openly groped him in 2003 and another anonymous man told BBC that he “woke up and [Spacey’s] head was on my stomach and his arms were wrapped around my torso, very affectionately, I would suppose. He certainty wasn’t aggressive, but it was affectionate and certainly not something I was comfortable with as a heterosexual male.”

Spacey has not responded to any allegations, since his post in which he came out as being homosexual. His agency, CAA, and publicist have since parted ways with him.

“Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set,” Netflix also said in a statement via Entertainment Weekly. “We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”

The company has also installed an anonymous complaint hotline, a sexual harassment legal crew and several criss counselors for the House of Cards crew.