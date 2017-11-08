Shawn Mendes breaks records by becoming first artist with three No. 1 hits before turning 20

Shawn Mendes may not sound like he’s only 19 years old, but that’s not stopping him from breaking records with his music. The young artist is now the first singer to hold three number one hits songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart before age 20.

Mendes, who is 19, received the achievement when his latest hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” took the number one spot on the chart, dated Nov. 18. The other two songs that lead him to victory were “Stitches,” which held the top prize at the end of April 2016, and “Treat You Better,” which hit in mid-February of 2016.

The other artist who came incredibly close to this same achievement but couldn’t quite make it there was Taylor Swift. She had two AC No. 1s when she was 19, “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me” which both came out in 2009. However, she didn’t get her third one — “Mine” — until she had already turned 20.

Before Swift, Mariah Carey also had two number one hits by the time she turned 20 — “Visions of Love” and “Love Takes Time.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes releases ‘Live at Madison Square Garden’ album

Prior to this news, Mendes also became the first artist to score three number ones before turning 20 on Billboard’s AC Adult Pop Songs this past September as well, using the same three songs to do so. This was also a record-breaking achievement that no artist had done before.

Shawn Mendes is also up for a handful of MTV EMA awards; including best artist, best song (“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”), best Canadian act, best pop and biggest fans.

Listen to Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” below, and let us know in the comments below if you think he deserves this award or if you think T-Swift should have won it years and years ago.