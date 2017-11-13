Shelly Jaronsky teaches us how to make simple rolls for Thanksgiving

Shelly Jaronsky

There is nothing quite as wonderful as the smell and taste of fresh-baked bread.  So sorry to those with gluten allergies, but pulling apart a hot roll from the oven and dousing it with butter is one of life’s simple pleasures.

However, some people are afraid to give baking a try, and that is a shame.  Shelly Jaronsky, the popular food blogger and author of The Cookies and Cups cookbook, has some easy tips for us on how to make our own delicious rolls.

Jaronsky’s blog, also titled “Cookies and Cups” is read by more than 2.8 million people around the world. Her mantra is “Always Eat Dessert First.”

The folks at Fleishmann’s yeast joined forces with Jaronsky so she could show us that making your own bread does have to be stressful.  In fact, it can be a lot of fun. You just need to remember to let the bread rest and knead it to perfection.

Kneading itself can be quite a wonderful experience as it helps you relieve a lot of tension by beating up some dough.

Shelly Jaronsky spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about how to make these delicious rolls for Thanksgiving or for anytime, what is going on with her career, how she first discovered a love of cooking, what are some of her favorite holiday dishes and more.

Learn more about Shelly Jaronsky here and find more recipes from Fleischmann’s Yeast at Breadworld.com

Michelle Tompkins

