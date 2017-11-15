Short Box Podcast 180: The People’s Choice

The Short Box’s mission is to bring comic-book and pop-culture entertainment as well as opinionated discussions to the novices and know-it-all gurus alike.

In this episode, we try our best to deliver a hard-hitting opinion piece before spiraling into the ridiculousness we’re known for. Join us in our round table discussion about Shaq Fu & the merchants of diabetes.

The Short Box is the premier comic book and pop culture podcast, created by Badr Milligan, Walter Gant, and Andrew Torres. The show is currently hosted by Badr, alongside co-hosts: comedian Cesar Cordero, writer Adam Wollet, and artist Edmund Dansart.

