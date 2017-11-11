Showtime renews ‘Shameless’ for season nine

The Gallagher family is here to stay!

Showtime just recently renewed Shameless for a ninth season just days after the premiere of season eight. The premiere of season eight was the highest rated debut for the show since the season three premiere back in 2013.

Shameless is one of Showtime’s most successful and popular shows and it was widely expected that more seasons were on the way. Showrunner and executive producer of the show John Wells talked about how thankful he is that Showtime is letting them continue the show.

“As challenging as it can be for any show simply to maintain viewers in the current TV landscape, Shameless is adding them in droves.” “But it’s no mystery why. The series’ reputation for rich and resonant characters and for deep – and deeply twisted – comedy has drawn not only faithful longtime viewers, but a steadily growing audience. And creatively, the season that kicked off this past Sunday is stronger than ever.”

It is unsure whether season nine will be the final season of the show although William H. Macy, who plays Frank Gallagher, thinks the show has at least a couple more seasons left. The season seven finale ended in a way that could have wrapped up the show but it seems like the Gallagher clan is not ready to go just yet.

Shameless airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. only on Showtime.