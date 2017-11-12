Sofia Richie finally has dad Lionel’s approval for dating older man Scott Disick

19-year-old model Sofia Richie finally has achieved her dad’s approval when it comes to dating much older man, Scott Disick.

During the summer, her dad, Lionel Richie had a different opinion of the match and was not only displeased that Sofia was not only dating a 34-year-old, but also that this particular 34-year-old man had a reputation for being a party boy, as well as being the ex of Kourtney Kardashian.

Lionel had been reported saying that he was not happy with the match.  In fact, he “was scared to death” about the thought of them being together.  However, Richie, who is known for his hits “Stuck on You,” “Hello” and “All Night Long” has changed his tune.

The Daily Mail reported that Lionel had actually been talking up Disick and said how Sofia had been a good influence on him.  Instead of going partying, he opted to stay in and spend time with her.

Now, that isn’t to say that either is a homebody.  The couple has been seen on vacations in Mexico and Miami, but they have rarely been seen in nightclubs as Sofia isn’t legally allowed to drink for two more years.

Sofia came forward and said that her dad had finally come around.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” Sophia said of her dad’s support.

What’s next for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick?  Subscribe to TheCelebrityCafe.com to be the first to know.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.