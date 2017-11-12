Sofia Richie finally has dad Lionel’s approval for dating older man Scott Disick

19-year-old model Sofia Richie finally has achieved her dad’s approval when it comes to dating much older man, Scott Disick.

During the summer, her dad, Lionel Richie had a different opinion of the match and was not only displeased that Sofia was not only dating a 34-year-old, but also that this particular 34-year-old man had a reputation for being a party boy, as well as being the ex of Kourtney Kardashian.

Lionel had been reported saying that he was not happy with the match. In fact, he “was scared to death” about the thought of them being together. However, Richie, who is known for his hits “Stuck on You,” “Hello” and “All Night Long” has changed his tune.

The Daily Mail reported that Lionel had actually been talking up Disick and said how Sofia had been a good influence on him. Instead of going partying, he opted to stay in and spend time with her.

Now, that isn’t to say that either is a homebody. The couple has been seen on vacations in Mexico and Miami, but they have rarely been seen in nightclubs as Sofia isn’t legally allowed to drink for two more years.

Sofia came forward and said that her dad had finally come around.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” Sophia said of her dad’s support.

