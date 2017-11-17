‘Stranger Things 2’ recap: ‘Dig Dug’

The search for Hopper has begun. Joyce has taken all of Will’s drawings and put them all over the house. Will is telling Mike about his now memories and that they are getting more intense. Will worries about the shadow monster. Instead of Christmas lights, we have colorful tunnels all through the Byers house.

Hopper is still trapped in the Upside Down infected tunnels. He stumbles across a growth looking like a Demogorgon and it shoots something at him. This knocks him out as the infected vines cover the hole he dug. He wakes up and starts vomiting black sludge. He continues to look for a way out unaware that the vines are following him.

Nancy and Jonathan are seeking out Murray Bauman to tell him the truth about Barb. It is very obvious these two still share some feelings towards each other. They finally find Murray and see all of the info he has on Barb. Murray says he is very close to finding out the truth.

Dustin is distracting his mom so he can search his house for D’Art. It was absolutely hilarious watching Dustin run around his house in full hockey pads as he is finally able to lure D’Art and trap him. Lucas is finally able to talk to Max at the arcade. He tells her the truth about everything that happened last year. She at first doesn’t believe him but she slowly starts to come around. Billy also continues to warn Max about Lucas. He really hates being in Hawkins.

Will claims he saw Hopper and thinks he is in trouble. Joyce continues to study the drawings. “Bob the brain” shows up and they realize he might be able to find the answer. He quickly comes to the conclusion that all of the drawings they have connected are actually a map of Hawkins. Thanks, Bob.

Eleven’s emotional roller coaster continues. She hitches a ride to Terry’s house. Terry is her mother. She sees her sister Becky who explains to her that she doesn’t think her mama will get better. She thinks she is just stuck right now. Becky shows Eleven the room that they had left for her when she went missing. The lights start flicking and Eleven has a feeling that Terry is trying to communicate with her.

Hopper is still wandering through the tunnels and quickly realizes that they don’t like fire. They also quickly trap him and start wrapping him up, almost completely covering him. Dustin can’t seem to find anyone. He can’t find Mike at the Wheeler house but does run into Steve. Steve is looking to apologize to Nancy but Dustin hops in the car with him. This could be an interesting new duo.

Nancy and Jonathan are playing the tape they recorded at Hawkins Lab. Murray needs some vodka and music to think. He thinks nobody will believe their story. He has an idea. They need to water down the story and make it more believable to everyone. I like this plan that is forming. Meanwhile, at Hawkins Lab, Dr. Owens and his scientists find out that some of the soil from the pumpkin patch has been infected.

Becky is observing as Eleven attempts to communicate with Terry. She goes inside her mind and tries to talk to her. Instead, she goes through a series of intense flashbacks that show Eleven’s birth. It shows her going missing and it shows how Dr. Brenner (Eleven’s father) even had Terry committed and undergo electroshock therapy. Some painful stuff for Eleven to see. She notices Terry’s nose start to bleed.

Mike, Will, Joyce and Bob are able to find Hopper’s car. Joyce and Bob go into the tunnels searching for Hopper. A cigarette and his hat finally lead them to Hopper, who is tangled in the vines. They pull him out just as scientists from Hawkins Lab arrive. One of them takes a flamethrower and starts burning the vines. This causes Will to start screaming and start convulsing and going into shock…

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.