Taylor Swift releases sixth studio album, reputation

After nearly a three-year hiatus from the music industry, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, reputation this Friday.

Following the success of her previous album, 1989 (2014), Swift has made another entirely pop album totaling 15 tracks, including the hit single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Reputation is also Swift’s most creative album yet.

There are catchy tracks similar to 1989’s “Blank Space,” which poke holes in the media’s incessant characterization of Swift as a “serial dater” (“I Did Something Bad,” “Don’t Blame Me”), and those that respond to Kanye West’s assault on her persona (“Look What You Made Me Do, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”), as well as more romantic songs that discuss her relationship with current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn (“Call It What You Want It,” “New Year’s Day”).

#reputation is out now. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Overall, Swift manages to find the right balance between satirical and emotional on reputation; she’s only grown that much more clever as a songwriter.

A deluxe edition of reputation is available for purchase exclusively at Target and features one of two 72-page magazines of personal photos, poetry, and watercolor paintings from Swift.

While she has yet to formally announce a tour, Swift is gearing up for several upcoming performances, including SNL this weekend.