Thanksgiving cocktails that will wow the fussiest of guests – even your mother-in-law

Make this holiday your own with a signature drink

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and prep is underway. But there is only so much you can do with turkey, potatoes and gravy. So why not spruce up the holiday with a signature drink for the day?

Whether it’s a delicate wine spritzer or something harder and stronger – depending on how mellow you need to be or how mellow you need your guests to be – we can help you own this holiday.

So put down the mop, stop writing the 500th grocery list, find a comfy spot and check out these amazing cocktails that will wow the fussiest of guests – and that includes your mother-in-law!