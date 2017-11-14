The top ten best live-action DC films of all time

The newest DC film, Justice League, is hitting theaters this weekend. The film will be the first time all of DC’s beloved heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash and (we’re just assuming) Superman — will share the screen in a live-action format.

At this point, there’s no telling how Justice League is going to turn out. Early buzz about the film has been mixed, some people on Twitter saying that they loved it and others saying that it’s an absolute mess:

I saw #JusticeLeague and its a bumpy amazing uneven bizarre wet clay event. The Flash & Wonder Woman stand out. It's a good start. pic.twitter.com/7vAp1YicTp — Jon Schnepp (@JonSchnepp) November 10, 2017

#justiceleague is soooooo much fun. If you love @dccomics, there's no way you won't love #JusticeLeague. There are scenes in this movie that I've dreamed of seeing my entire comic book nerd life. — Jason Inman (@Jawiin) November 14, 2017

We’re not totally shocked. While we’re pumped to see the movie (click here to see where it came in on our top ten list of movies we’re still excited for in 2017), DC’s track-record has been spotty to say the least. Their attempts to launch a cinematic universe of their own, rivaling Marvel in the process, has been hit or miss, even more so when trying to comprehend their upcoming slate of films that take place in different timelines, universes, etc.

We go now live to the CEO of Warner Bros. to give some added insight into the studio's upcoming slate. pic.twitter.com/pCnGpxPs2t — Lon Harris (@Lons) August 24, 2017

However, the company is still capable of putting out good films (please let Justice League be one of those), and sometimes, even great ones. In order to prepare for the upcoming superhero team-up, we’re looking back at our ten favorite DC films.

We’re going to start with some honorable mentions: Batman Returns (1992), Constantine (2005) and Superman Returns (2006).

And, just to even out the scales, here are some dishonorable mentions of a few films that were, well, less than stellar (in order of release date, not quality): Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), Batman Forever (1995), Batman & Robin (1997), Catwoman (2004), Jonah Hex (2010), Green Lantern (2011), Batman v. Superman (2016), Suicide Squad (2016).

Now, on to the list.