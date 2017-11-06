‘Thor: Ragnarok’ delivers an electrifying opening weekend

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a success as Thor: Ragnarok had a monster opening weekend.

The third entry in the Thor franchise brought in $121 million, the largest opening of the franchise. The film also brought in the seventh largest opening for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also had an amazing debut overseas and the worldwide gross currently stands at $427 million.

A Bad Moms Christmas opened this past Wednesday and finished in second place with $17 million over the weekend and had a total opening of $21.5 million over its first five days. This is slightly less than the $23 million opening of Bad Moms last year but I still expect the film to have a solid domestic run.

Jigsaw dropped two spots to third place with a 60 percent drop during its second weekend. The film brought in $6.7 million and is approaching $30 million domestically.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween finished in fourth place with $4.7 million and passed $40 million domestically. Geostorm rounds out the five with $3 million and still has yet to pass $30 million domestically after 17 days in release.

Happy Death Day passed $50 million domestically after bringing in $2.8 million. Thank You for Your Service remained in sixth place with $2.3 million. It passed $325 million domestically and I’m curious to see if Pennywise and The Losers Club can reach $330 million domestically.

I think Thor will repeat as box office champion next week. He will face some competition from two new wide releases including Daddy’s Home 2, the sequel to the 2015 comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $121 million (n/a)

STX Entertainment: $18.6 million (+15.4%)

Lionsgate: $12.1 million (-14.2%)

Warner Bros.: $7 million (-5%)

Universal: $6.1 million (-5.7%)

Sony Pictures: $1.9 million (-1.6%)

Focus Features: $1.2 million (-0.4%)

Paramount Pictures: $1.2 million (-1.6%)

20th Century Fox: $1.2 million (-2.1%)

Electric Entertainment: $1 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Daddy’s Home 2, Murder on the Orient Express