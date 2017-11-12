‘Thor: Ragnarok’ hammers competition at the weekend box office

A very solid box office weekend which saw Thor: Ragnarok easily repeats as box office champion. The God of Thunder brought in $56.6 million during its second weekend and pushed its domestic gross to $211.6 million.

Thor: Ragnarok is now the highest grossing Thor film and is the 12th highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will soon pass Doctor Strange next week.

Daddy’s Home 2 opened in second place with $30 million. This is slightly less than the $38.7 million opening of the original back in 2015. I still think this film will have success like the first one and will fall just shy of $150 million domestically.

Murder on the Orient Express also had a solid opening weekend coming in third place with $28.2 million. The film has received positive reviews and I expect this film to cross $100 million domestically.

A Bad Moms Christmas dropped two spots to fourth place with $11.5 million and is approaching $40 million domestically. Jigsaw rounds out the top five with $3.4 million and is closing in on $35 million domestically after 3 weeks of release.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween ($2.1 million), Geostorm ($1.5 million), Blade Runner 2049 ($1.4 million), Happy Death Day ($1.3 million) and Lady Bird ($1.2 million) round out the rest of the top ten.

I expect that DC will knock Thor out of first place next weekend with the opening of the highly anticipated Justice League.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $56.6 million (-64.4%)

Paramount Pictures: $30 million (+28.8%)

20th Century Fox: $28.9 million (+27.7%)

STX Entertainment: $12.3 million (-6.3%)

Lionsgate: $6 million (-6.1%)

Warner Bros.: $3 million (-4%)

Universal: $2.9 million (-3.2%)

A24: $2.3 million (n/a)

Atlas Distribution: $1.1 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Justice League, The Star, Wonder