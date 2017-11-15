‘Titanic’ is sailing back into theaters for its 20th anniversary

Get ready to never let go all over again.

James Cameron’s Titanic is turning 20 years old next month, and to help celebrate AMC theaters is re-releasing the film in 2D and 3D.

The mega-blockbuster will play an exclusive one week run in 87 Dolby Cinema at AMC theaters, beginning on Dec. 1. Twenty of these venues will be playing it in 3D.

The announcement comes from Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters. The film’s official Twitter account also posted a video of Cameron breaking the news, giving a few more details about the re-release.

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1. Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned,” Cameron said via Deadline. “It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S. This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. the image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has never looked better.”

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet, won 11 Academy Awards — including Best Picture and Best Director — and is the second highest grossing worldwide of all time, second only to Avatar.

Along with the announcement, a re-release trailer was also posted:

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 15, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST, available at AMC locations and online.