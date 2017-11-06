Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at the Texas Book Festival

Will you marry me?

It’s probably not the question you expect to hear from Tom Hanks while at the Texas Book Festival, but that’s what happened on Saturday.

Hanks was in Texas to promote his book “Uncommon Type: Some Stories,” when he interrupted the audiences’ questions to ask one of his own, according to the Associated Press.

Telling the hundreds of people at the event he was bored with their questions and that he had one of his own, Hanks took out a piece of paper and read, “Nikki, will you marry me?”

Congrats to Nikki & Ryan! We’re so happy we got to share this moment with you, Tom Hanks, & 1000 other Booklovers! https://t.co/Jecj1P3zTj — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) November 6, 2017

It seems Nikki’s boyfriend, Ryan McFarling enlisted the superstar’s help in an unforgettable proposal.

Ryan and Nikki then joined Hanks on stage where Ryan got down on one knee, ring in hand.

Nikki said yes.

While at the festival Hanks also sang “Happy Birthday” to members of the audience.

And, as if that wasn’t enough fun for the day, Hanks exchanged autographs with news legend Dan Rather, who was awarded the Texas Writer Award for his contributions to Texas literature.