Tonight on TV: Nov. 17 – Marvel’s The Punisher, Once Upon A Time, Jane the Virgin

This is it, the last Friday before Thanksgiving and fall finales are here.

To start of the primetime break, Netflix released new original series, Marvel’s The Punisher and the sixth and final season of Longmire.

The Punisher is the story of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) who, after avenging the deaths of his wife and children, uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Using his street identity, The Punisher, he works to right the wrongs that go beyond his personal pain.

Longmire is a contemporary crime thriller focuses on a Wyoming sheriff who is rebuilding his life and career following the death of his wife.

Not watching Netflix? Here’s what’s new tonight on TV:

ABC – Two hour Once Upon A Time

CBS – MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods

The CW – Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

FOX – Hell’s Kitchen and The Exorcist

NBC – Blindspot and Dateline

Netflix – Marvel’s The Punisher and Longmire