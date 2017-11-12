Tonight on TV: Nov. 12 – Outlander, The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery

We’ve gotten all the way to Sunday again and there’s way too much to watch tonight on TV!

I am actually looking forward to the break so I can watch some new shows, binge on others and enjoy a bit break from making sure my DVR is totally set up.

Tonight is Outlander night here. Once the kids go to bed, hubby and I settle in to watch. I’ve read the books, so there are fewer surprises for me. It was great when Nell Hudson reprised her role as Laoghaire – and as Jaime’s second wife – he yelled at me across the room because I knew what was going to happen.

The other must-watch Sunday show on the list is Madam Secretary. Tia Leone and Tim Daly have such awesome chemistry on screen. It’s no wonder since they’ve been dating since 2014 – and it was the show that brought them together. The storylines with the kids always have us laughing, and jotting down notes for future use! And the politics, of course, are always interesting. I am bummed that Nadine is gone, but I am looking forward to the change-up in the scripts as the characters learn to work without her.

But I know many of you will be watching football or The Walking Dead, so here’s what else is new tonight on TV:

ABC – America’s Funniest Home Videos and two new episodes of Shark Tank

CBS – 60 Minutes, Wisdom of The Crowd, Star Trek: Discovery, NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary

FOX – The Simpsons, Ghosted, Family Guy and The Last Man On Earth

NBC – Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

A fast start, pass protection & stopping the run. PFW's keys to success on Sunday: https://t.co/lD7DQ2O5is pic.twitter.com/6ECD0uYvHO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 12, 2017

AMC – The Walking Dead and Talking Dead

TNT – Good Behavior

STARZ – The Girlfriend Experience and Outlander

Showtime – Shameless, White Famous and SMILF

HBO – Curb Your Enthusiasm, Vice Principals and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver