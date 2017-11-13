Tonight on TV: Nov. 13 – Supergirl, Scorpion, The Voice

While Mondays seem to happen twice as often as any other day of the week, it’s still a great night tonight on TV!

Before we begin, I want to wish a very Happy 70th Birthday to Joe Mantegna, who stars in one of my favorite shows, Criminal Minds and is a fellow Chicago Cubs fan.

I’m also very excited that Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder and Kevin Nealon are back on TV tonight in the season 2 premiere of Man with a Plan. It seems like forever ago – 2015 to be exact – that we spoke with Kevin about living with AFib for American Heart Month.

Then, of course, is there is the new episode of The Good Doctor, which looks to be even more intense than the last one. The big question for tonight isn’t when we expect autism to prevent Dr. Murphy from doing his job, but why we expect it to. Even as a doctor his diagnosis overshadows his abilities – which are astounding. There are so many reasons to love this character that David Shore and Freddie Highmore bring to us each week.

But if you’re not interested in either of those shows, there’s plenty else to watch tonight on TV:

ABC – Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor

CBS – Man with a Plan, 9JKL, Kevin Can Wait, Superior Donuts and Scorpion.

The CW – Supergirl and Valor

FOX – Lucifer and The Gifted

NBC – The Voice and The Brave